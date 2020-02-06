Bologna mayor reports racist attack on Chinese-Italian kid

Bologna, February 6 - Bologna Mayor Virginio Merola said Thursday that he had reported a racist attack on a Italian-Chinese boy to the police. "I've learned of a very serous, intolerable episode to happen to an 11-year-old Italian boy of Chinese origin," Merola said on Facebook. "I've informed the police chief. "It was a thuggish, racist attack by some youngsters who insulted and shoved the child, who is guilty only of having Chinese origins. "Fortunately the boy is not hurt. "This is not about the coronavirus. This is about propriety".