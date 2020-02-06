Giovedì 06 Febbraio 2020 | 19:45

Rome
Coronavirus: Ready to upgrade measures says Conte

Bologna
Bologna mayor reports racist attack on Chinese-Italian kid

Lodi
Train derailment: points 'were not positioned right'

Rome
Italy wants green facility in EU budget rules - Conte

Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Rome
Uffizi Gallery wins online-touting legal battle

Turin
Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

Turin
3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015

Rome
Coronavirus: contagion still on upward curve - Sileri

Turin
14-mt term asked for Appendino in Ream case

Turin
FCA-PSA merger completed by early 2021

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

BariLa sentenza
Bari, perseguitò la ex e le incendiò l'auto: 40enne condannato a 4 anni e 6 mesi

Tarantol'accordo
Taranto, ArcelorMittal e commissari vicini per acquisizione stabilimenti

BrindisiL'incontro
Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

PotenzaL'opportunità
Potenza, l'impianto Tempa Rossa produrrà 50 mila barili di petrolio al giorno

BatFalso allarme
Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

FoggiaMaltempo
Isole Tremiti, la barca affonda per colpa della mareggiata: inghiottita dalle onde

MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

LecceL'incendio
Lecce, rogo in una scuola superiore: ferito uno studente di 18 anni

Bologna

Bologna mayor reports racist attack on Chinese-Italian kid

Virginio Merola says he's informed the police

Bologna, February 6 - Bologna Mayor Virginio Merola said Thursday that he had reported a racist attack on a Italian-Chinese boy to the police. "I've learned of a very serous, intolerable episode to happen to an 11-year-old Italian boy of Chinese origin," Merola said on Facebook. "I've informed the police chief. "It was a thuggish, racist attack by some youngsters who insulted and shoved the child, who is guilty only of having Chinese origins. "Fortunately the boy is not hurt. "This is not about the coronavirus. This is about propriety".

