Train derailment: points 'were not positioned right'

Lodi, February 6 - Lodi Prosecutor Domenico Chiaro said that Thursday's deadly derailment of a high-speed rail near the northern city occurred in an area where the track points "should have been in a certain position and were not". He added that the hypothesis that the crash, in which the two drivers were killed and 31 passengers and staff were injured, could have been a deliberate attack was "groundless". "We are verifying the hypothesis of human error (being the cause)," he said. Chiaro said he is set to try to establish whether the crash is linked to maintenance work in the area it took place. "As you know, maintenance activities were taking place on that stretch of track," he said. "We are trying to understand what activities were taking place and what type of connection this activity had with the advent of the disaster. "This is one of the hypotheses. We'll check them all. "The points seem to have some connection to what happened. "Maintenance work is done because something is broken, otherwise there is no need to be there at 4:30 in the morning. "If the points had been totally straight, the train would not have derailed".