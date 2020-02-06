Italy wants green facility in EU budget rules - Conte

Train derailment: points 'were not positioned right'
06 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate on Thursday that Italy would propose a "green facility" that would take green investments out of the debt calculations for the EU budget rules. Responding to a parliamentary question, Conte said Italy would propose "going beyond the current rigidity of the Stability Pact". The premier said he had already spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the proposal.
