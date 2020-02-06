Uffizi Gallery wins online-touting legal battle
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, scoperto by-pass per sottrarre illegalmente elettricità: un arresto
i più letti
Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante. Disagi anche nel Foggiano, isolate le Tremiti
Bari, bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi ricoverata al Giovanni XXIII muore a Genova prima dell'intervento
Rome
06 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 6 - The Uffizi Gallery said Thursday that it has won a legal battle in the United States against a firm that set up websites to sell tickets to the Florence museum at inflated prices. The District Court of Arizona ruled that BoxNic Anstalt had committed 'cybersquatting' over its use of the Uffizi trademark and ordered it to stop using the uffizi.com, uffizi.net, uffizigallery.com, and uffizigallery.net domain names. The museum said the ruling was a "historical judicial victory against online ticket touting". "It's not just a victory for the Uffizi, for the culture ministry and the world of culture, it is also a victory for honest citizens," said Uffizi Director Eike Schmidt. "We have landed a devastating blow against the vampires of the Web who have illegally, and in bad faith, exploited our heritage and our image for years like parasites. "These pirate sites deceived visitors from all over the world.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su