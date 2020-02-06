Giovedì 06 Febbraio 2020 | 16:23

Rome
Uffizi Gallery wins online-touting legal battle

Turin
Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

Turin
3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015

Rome
Coronavirus: contagion still on upward curve - Sileri

Turin
14-mt term asked for Appendino in Ream case

Turin
FCA-PSA merger completed by early 2021

Milan
Berlusconi and ex-wife Lario clinch accord

Turin
3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015

Rome
MotoGP: Rossi says he'll quit if he's no longer competitive

Rome
Women's Home in Rome funding denied

Rome
Coronavirus: Further prevention measures says health min

Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

BariIl caso
Psichiatra uccisa a Bari, ex dg Asl Colasanto rinuncia a esame: «È deleterio per la mia salute»

LecceL'incendio
Lecce, rogo in una scuola superiore: ferito uno studente di 18 anni

HomeIl caso
Ex Ilva, amianto a Taranto: Cassazione conferma assoluzione per Riva e Capogrosso

PotenzaIl caso
Rionero, tifosi investiti: l'autista indagato per omicidio passa ai domiciliari

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Apricena, tenta di uccidere i familiari con un paio di forbici e poi aggredisce un cc: arrestato

BrindisiA San Vito dei Normanni
Brindisi, scoperto by-pass per sottrarre illegalmente elettricità: un arresto

MateraLa novità
Nel cuore di Matera ecco i primi casali hi-tech e a impatto zero d'Europa

BatIl caso
Andria, stalker sottoposto a sorveglianza speciale: è la prima volta

Turin

Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

Bodies of couple aged 30 found in flat at Piossasco

Turin, February 6 - The bodies of a Danish man and his Russian wife, both in their 30s, were found in a flat at Piossasco near Turin Thursday and a murder-suicide is suspected. Police rushed to the scene after neighbours reported hearing cries for help. A preliminary examination of the bodies turned up wounds compatible with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The bodies were found one on top of the other. Police said the man stabbed his wife in the throat at the culmination of a row. He then presumably stabbed himself to death, they said. The reasons for the argument have yet to be established. An autopsy has been ordered. The man was named as Andreas Pedersen, a 39-year-old Dane, and the woman as Anna Sergeevina Marochkina, a 33-year-old Russian. They had been married for five years. He was a graphic artist and she an architect. They had a precision-measurement and laser scanning firm working in various sectors. Italy has seen a wave of murder-suicides, and femicides, in recent years.

