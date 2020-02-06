Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

Turin, February 6 - The bodies of a Danish man and his Russian wife, both in their 30s, were found in a flat at Piossasco near Turin Thursday and a murder-suicide is suspected. Police rushed to the scene after neighbours reported hearing cries for help. A preliminary examination of the bodies turned up wounds compatible with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The bodies were found one on top of the other. Police said the man stabbed his wife in the throat at the culmination of a row. He then presumably stabbed himself to death, they said. The reasons for the argument have yet to be established. An autopsy has been ordered. The man was named as Andreas Pedersen, a 39-year-old Dane, and the woman as Anna Sergeevina Marochkina, a 33-year-old Russian. They had been married for five years. He was a graphic artist and she an architect. They had a precision-measurement and laser scanning firm working in various sectors. Italy has seen a wave of murder-suicides, and femicides, in recent years.