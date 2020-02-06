Giovedì 06 Febbraio 2020 | 16:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Uffizi Gallery wins online-touting legal battle

Uffizi Gallery wins online-touting legal battle

 
Turin
Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

 
Turin
3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015

3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015

 
Rome
Coronavirus: contagion still on upward curve - Sileri

Coronavirus: contagion still on upward curve - Sileri

 
Turin
14-mt term asked for Appendino in Ream case

14-mt term asked for Appendino in Ream case

 
Turin
FCA-PSA merger completed by early 2021

FCA-PSA merger completed by early 2021

 
Milan
Berlusconi and ex-wife Lario clinch accord

Berlusconi and ex-wife Lario clinch accord

 
Turin
3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015

3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015

 
Rome
MotoGP: Rossi says he'll quit if he's no longer competitive

MotoGP: Rossi says he'll quit if he's no longer competitive

 
Rome
Women's Home in Rome funding denied

Women's Home in Rome funding denied

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Further prevention measures says health min

Coronavirus: Further prevention measures says health min

 

Il Biancorosso

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Psichiatra uccisa a Bari, ex dg Asl Colasanto rinuncia a esame: «È deleterio per la mia salute»

Psichiatra uccisa a Bari, ex dg Asl Colasanto rinuncia a esame: «È deleterio per la mia salute»

 
LecceL'incendio
Lecce, rogo in una scuola superiore: ferito uno studente di 18 anni

Lecce, rogo in una scuola superiore: ferito uno studente di 18 anni

 
HomeIl caso
Ex Ilva, amianto a Taranto: Cassazione conferma assoluzione per Riva e Capogrosso

Amianto a Taranto, Cassazione conferma assoluzione per ex vertici Ilva, Riva e Capogrosso

 
PotenzaIl caso
Rionero, tifosi investiti: l'autista indagato per omicidio passa ai domiciliari

Rionero, tifosi investiti: l'autista indagato per omicidio passa, assieme ad altri 11, ai domiciliari

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Apricena, tenta di uccidere i familiari con un paio di forbici e poi aggredisce un cc: arrestato

Apricena, tenta di uccidere la sorella con un paio di forbici e poi aggredisce un cc: arrestato

 
BrindisiA San Vito dei Normanni
Brindisi, scoperto by-pass per sottrarre illegalmente elettricità: un arresto

Brindisi, scoperto by-pass per sottrarre illegalmente elettricità: un arresto

 
MateraLa novità
Nel cuore di Matera ecco i primi casali hi-tech e a impatto zero d'Europa

Nel cuore di Matera ecco i primi casali hi-tech e a impatto zero d'Europa

 
BatIl caso
Andria, stalker sottoposto a sorveglianza speciale: è la prima volta

Andria, stalker sottoposto a sorveglianza speciale: è la prima volta

 

i più letti

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante. Disagi anche nel Foggiano, isolate le Tremiti

Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Bari, bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi ricoverata al Giovanni XXIII muore a Genova prima dell'intervento

Manfredonia, uccide il presunto amante della moglie con un coltello da cucina

Manfredonia, uccide a coltellate un commercialista presunto amante della moglie e si costituisce

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Turin

3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015

Near Turin

3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015

Turin, February 6 - Three sisters aged between 55 and 70 committed suicide Wednesday and Thursday at Carmagnola near Turin. Police found one of the three hanging from the balcony of her home. She had a note in her pocket saying sorry and explaining that she had killed herself because her sisters had just killed themselves. Police then entered the building and found the other two bodies. The three had already tried to commit suicide on July 20, 2015 at Valtournenche near Aosta. Two of them climbed onto a precipice at Maen aiming to jump off but were stopped by police, while the third was found in the valley below with her car's exhaust pipe connected to the inside of the vehicle. They told police they wanted to end their lives because they had been reduced to penury by a fraud.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati