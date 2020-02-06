Coronavirus: contagion still on upward curve - Sileri

Rome, February 6 - Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said Thursday that it is impossible to say how long the coronavirus emergency will last. "The situation is evolving," he said. "The (contagion) curve is still upward. "Every day the number of contagions in China increases by 3,000-4,000 a day. "For as long as this growth is constant, it is impossible for us to predict how much longer it will last".