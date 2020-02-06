Berlusconi and ex-wife Lario clinch accord

Milan, February 6 - Former prime minister, centre-right Forza Italia party chief, and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi and his ex-wife Veronica Lario on Thursday reached an agreement to put an end to legal battles over money owed. Berlusconi agreed to shelve a case in which he claimed Lario owed him 46 million euros after the Court of Cassation upheld the revocation of alimony payments. Lario instead gave up a case asking for 18 million euros from her former husband.