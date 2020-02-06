FCA-PSA merger completed by early 2021

Turin, February 6 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said Thursday that its merger with PSA should be wrapped up early in 2021. "FCA and Groupe PSA agreed to a 50/50 merger that will create a leading global mobility company," FCA said in a statement on its 2019 financial results. "The merger, which is expected to close at the end of 2020 or early 2021, is expected to generate approximately 3.7 billion euros of annual synergies at run-rate". FCA said it made a net profit of 2.7 billion euros in 2019, down 19% on 2018, and adjusted net profit of 4.3 billion, down 9%. It said net revenues were down 2%. The carmaker confirmed its targets for 2020, saying it expects "continued strong performance". This includes adjusted EBIT of over 7.0 billion euros and industrial free cash flows of over 2.0 billion. "Last year was a historic year for FCA," said CEO Mike Manley. "We continued to deliver value for our shareholders and we took actions to thrive in the future by substantially strengthening our financial position, committing to key product investments and entering into a combination agreement with PSA".