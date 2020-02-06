3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015
Turin
06 Febbraio 2020
Turin, February 6 - Three sisters aged between 55 and 70 committed suicide Wednesday and Thursday at Carmagnola near Turin. Police found one of the three hanging from the balcony of her home. She had a note in her pocket saying sorry and explaining that she had killed herself because her sisters had just killed themselves. Police then entered the building and found the other two bodies. The three had already tried to commit suicide on July 20, 2015 at Valtournenche near Aosta.
