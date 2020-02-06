Women's Home in Rome funding denied

Rome, February 6 - Government funding has been denied to the famous feminist International Home for Women in Rome's Trastevere district. An amendment to the 'thousand-extensions' decree assigning the shelter 900,000 euros for this year has been declared inadmissible. The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said it would appeal. The ruling centrist Italia Viva (IV) party said it was a "grave decision that contradicts so many declarations of support for gender policies". The International Women's Home was set up by feminist groups in 1983 for social purposes, particularly in regards to women's citizenship. It consists of ten associations and groups from the feminist movement.