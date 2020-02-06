MotoGP: Rossi says he'll quit if he's no longer competitive

Rome, February 6 - Valentino Rossi said Thursday that he will quit next year if he is no longer competitive this season. The 40-year-old nine-time world champion will be replaced by French talent Fabio Quartararo at the Yamaha factory team in 2021 but he has been offered a place at Yamaha's satellite Petronas team. "On one hand, there was the difficult decision to quit the official team in 2021 but, on the other, it was not difficult because I don't want to continue if I'm not competitive," Rossi said at the presentation of the 2020 Yamaha factory team. "I asked for support from Yamaha and they gave me a positive response if I should decide to continue after the 2020 world championship. "My top aim is to keep racing in 2021. "In Yamaha Petronas, we have a fantastic team. "They have shown that they are at a really high level. "They are highly competitive. So it would change a lot for me if I moved to Petronas".