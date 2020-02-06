1 dead as gale-force winds sweep Italy

3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015
06 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 6 - One person is dead as gale-force winds sweep Italy causing damage and devastation in some parts. The man was crushed to death by a falling tree at Cava de' Tirreni near Salerno. A family of four suffered poisoning from carbon monoxide after the wind blew fumes from their wood-burning stove into their room, filling it with smoke. A ghetto tent camp near Foggia was severely damaged by the high winds. Ferry services to the Tremiti islands were interrupted because of wind-tossed seas.
