Tests on Italian at Cecchignola show may have coronavirus

Rome, February 6 - An initial test on one of the 56 Italians airlifted back from the Chinese city of Wuhan and currently in observation at the Cecchignola military facility on the outskirts of Rome has indicated he may have the coronavirus, ANSA sources said Thursday. Further tests for positivity to the coronavirus will now be conducted, the sources said. The man will be moved to the Spallanzani infectious-disease hospital in Rome after the initial tests raised the suspicion he has the coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Tests on 35 Italians on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship of the Carnival Japan line, quarantined off Japan, have come out negative, the foreign ministry said. A meeting of a technical committee at the health ministry Thursday said further measures of prevention for citizens returning from at-risk areas would be taken. The final 87 Italian students taking part in an Intercultura programme in China will return to Italy by Friday evening. A Chinese couple in a critical but stable condition at the Spallanzani are being treated with HIV and Ebola drugs too, sources said Thursday. The total number of global coronavirus deaths has now risen to 565.