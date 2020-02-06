Coronavirus: tests on Italians aboard cruise ship negative

3 sisters commit suicide, had already tried in 2015
Rome
06 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 6 - Tests on 35 Italians on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship of the Carnival Japan line, quarantined off Japan, have come out negative, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
