Tests on Italian at Cecchignola show may have coronavirus

Rome
06 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 6 - An initial test on one of the 56 Italians airlifted back from the Chinese city of Wuhan and currently in observation at the Cecchignola military facility on the outskirts of Rome has indicated he may have the coronavirus, ANSA sources said Thursday. Further tests for positivity to the coronavirus will now be conducted, the sources said. The man will be moved to the Spallanzani infectious-disease hospital in Rome after the initial tests raised the suspicion he has the coronavirus 2019-nCoV.
