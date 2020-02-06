Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple still stable

Rome, February 6 - The condition of a couple of Chinese tourists being treated for the coronavirus in Rome's Spallanzani Hospital since last week is stable but still critical, sources said Thursday. The couple's condition worsened 48 hours ago. They are still in intensive care. The Roman hospital specialises in infectious diseases. On Sunday three female researchers there isolated the deadly virus. The couple came to Rome from Milan via Verona and Parma. Virus tests on a woman employee of the Verona hotel they stayed in came out negative on Wednesday. Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday it was "foolish" to discriminate against Chinese children by excluding them from schools or bullying them in the classroom. "Discriminating against the Chinese, the Chinese children, as is happening in some classrooms, is absolutely foolish," he said. "A correct information leads us to say that it is foolish and there is no risk of contagion linked to the ethnic component," he said. Conte was speaking on the sidelines of an initiative of Italian parents group MOIGE against bullying.