Flu near peak, 795,000 cases last wk

Rome, February 6 - Italy's influenza epidemic is nearing its peak, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. The number of cases estimated over the last week has been some 795,000, it said. Some 4.266 million Italians have had the flu this season, it said. The most-affected regions are Val D'Aosta, Lombardy, Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and Basilicata, the ISS said. This year's flu symptoms are particularly severe.