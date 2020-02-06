Giovedì 06 Febbraio 2020 | 12:20

Milan
High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt

Rome
Flu near peak, 795,000 cases last wk

Rome
Coronavirus:Mattarella surprise visit to Chinese kids

Rome
Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple still stable

Rome
Coronavirus:Foolish to discriminate Chinese kids-Conte

Rome
Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple still stable

Rome
Parmitamo returns from space station

Turin
Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

Rome
Put off statute of limitations to save govt-Zingaretti

Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

BariIl caso
Bari, ruba 400 kg di cavi di ferro: beccato dai carabinieri. Caccia al complice

BatIl caso
Andria, stalker sottoposto a sorveglianza speciale: è la prima volta

MateraI dati
Scuola, iscrizioni in Basilicata: i licei restano i preferiti

PotenzaViolenza in famiglia
Potenza, marito troppo geloso schiaffeggia la moglie: arrestato

FoggiaIl caso
Maltempo nel Foggiano, scuole chiuse. Spezzata in due la statua del viaggiatore in stazione

LecceSi sospetta il dolo
Copertino, a fuoco la casa di tre fratelli anziani: erano già vittime di bullismo

TarantoIl colosso
Arcelor Mittal chiude il 2019 con un rosso di 2,5 miliardi di dollari

BrindisiLa storia
Oria, stalking in...rosa: la denuncia di un marito vessato

Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Manfredonia, uccide il presunto amante della moglie con un coltello da cucina

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Sanremo 2020, è il giorno di Taranto, con Gabriella Martinelli e Lula: «Diamo voce a chi non ha»

Rome

Flu near peak, 795,000 cases last wk

More than 4 mn Italians have been hit - ISS

Flu near peak, 795,000 cases last wk

Rome, February 6 - Italy's influenza epidemic is nearing its peak, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. The number of cases estimated over the last week has been some 795,000, it said. Some 4.266 million Italians have had the flu this season, it said. The most-affected regions are Val D'Aosta, Lombardy, Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and Basilicata, the ISS said. This year's flu symptoms are particularly severe.

