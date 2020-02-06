Coronavirus:Mattarella surprise visit to Chinese kids

Rome, February 6 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday paid a surprise visit to a Roman school with a high percentage of Chinese pupils. The head of State visited the Di Donato School on the Esquiline Hill. School head Manuela Manferlotti told ANSA: "It was a nice surprise. "He wanted to meet the children and shake their hands. "It was an informal visit". Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday it was "foolish" to discriminate against Chinese children by excluding them from schools or bullying them in the classroom. "Discriminating against the Chinese, the Chinese children, as is happening in some classrooms, is absolutely foolish," he said. "A correct information leads us to say that it is foolish and there is no risk of contagion linked to the ethnic component," he said. Conte was speaking on the sidelines of an initiative of Italian parents group MOIGE against bullying.