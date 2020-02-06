Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, scoperto by-pass per sottrarre illegalmente elettricità: un arresto
i più letti
Bari, bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi ricoverata al Giovanni XXIII muore a Genova prima dell'intervento
Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante. Disagi anche nel Foggiano, isolate le Tremiti
Turin
06 Febbraio 2020
Turin, February 6 - The bodies of a man and a woman, both about 30 years of age, were found in a flat at Piossasco near Turin Thursday and a murder-suicide is suspected. Police rushed to the scene after neighbours reported hearing cries for help. A preliminary examination of the bodies turned up wounds compatible with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The bodies were found one on top of the other. Police said the man probably murdered his partner at the culmination of a row. He then presumably stabbed himself to death, they said. An autopsy has been ordered. Italy has seen a wave of murder-suicides, and femicides, in recent years.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su