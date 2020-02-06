Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

Turin, February 6 - The bodies of a man and a woman, both about 30 years of age, were found in a flat at Piossasco near Turin Thursday and a murder-suicide is suspected. Police rushed to the scene after neighbours reported hearing cries for help. A preliminary examination of the bodies turned up wounds compatible with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The bodies were found one on top of the other. Police said the man probably murdered his partner at the culmination of a row. He then presumably stabbed himself to death, they said. An autopsy has been ordered. Italy has seen a wave of murder-suicides, and femicides, in recent years.