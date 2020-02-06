Giovedì 06 Febbraio 2020 | 12:48

Milan
High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt

Rome
Flu near peak, 795,000 cases last wk

Rome
Coronavirus:Mattarella surprise visit to Chinese kids

Rome
Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple still stable

Rome
Coronavirus:Foolish to discriminate Chinese kids-Conte

Rome
Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple still stable

Rome
Parmitamo returns from space station

Turin
Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

Rome
Put off statute of limitations to save govt-Zingaretti

Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Il Biancorosso

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

BrindisiA San Vito dei Normanni
Brindisi, scoperto by-pass per sottrarre illegalmente elettricità: un arresto

BariLotta alla droga
Bari, in casa una centrale di spaccio: arrestata famiglia di pusher

MateraLa novità
Nel cuore di Matera ecco i primi casali hi-tech e a impatto zero d'Europa

BatIl caso
Andria, stalker sottoposto a sorveglianza speciale: è la prima volta

PotenzaViolenza in famiglia
Potenza, marito troppo geloso schiaffeggia la moglie: arrestato

FoggiaIl caso
Maltempo nel Foggiano, scuole chiuse. Spezzata in due la statua del viaggiatore in stazione

LecceSi sospetta il dolo
Copertino, a fuoco la casa di tre fratelli anziani: erano già vittime di bullismo

TarantoIl colosso
Arcelor Mittal chiude il 2019 con un rosso di 2,5 miliardi di dollari

Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Manfredonia, uccide il presunto amante della moglie con un coltello da cucina

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Sanremo 2020, è il giorno di Taranto, con Gabriella Martinelli e Lula: «Diamo voce a chi non ha»

Rome

Parmitamo returns from space station

Rome, February 6 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano aka 'AstroLuca' returned from the International Space Station (ISS) Thursday after becoming the first European astronaut to command it. Parmitano stepped out of a Soyuz shuttle in Kazakhstan and smiled to onlookers. He came back down to earth with colleagues Alexander Skvortsov and Christina Koch. Earlier this month Parmitano chatted to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte in a video link from the ISS. "Welcome aboard the International Space Station," said the Italian astronaut, who is the current commander of the ISS and has been leading a series of tough spacewalks to service the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02). "I'm excited," replied Conte. "The Space Station is humanity's outpost in space and it is its greatest feat of engineering. "Space and scientific research are strategic sectors for Italy which the government intends to keep focusing on. "It's a strategic sector because involvement from the technological point of view makes it possible to develop increasing awareness of our planet". Parmitano, who is widely known by his Twitter handle Astroluca, also hailed Italy's efforts on the space-science front. "Italy is on the podium," he said. "Many of the Italian experiments (on the ISS) are innovative," he added, citing the example of the newly installed Italian Mini-Euso telescope. "It will be able to shoot over 100,000 ultraviolet photos a second". Conte asked Parmitano for his assessment so far of the Beyond mission, with the Italian set to return to Earth on February 6. "The whole mission has achieved superlative results in terms of the quantity of work done and this is only thanks to the crew," he said. "We are a highly important example of team work. "There are three very demanding weeks to go before the end of the mission. "Every spacewalk has a very high risk component. "You just have to remember that a fault in my space suit (during a spacewalk) six years ago caused a water leak in the helmet, putting my life in danger. "Although this mission's space walks have a much higher tariff, there haven't been an technical difficulties, apart from the job itself. "It was particularly difficult to have worked almost totally from the Canadarm, with my legs locked to the robotic arm my only link to the Space Station".

