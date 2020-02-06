Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Rome, February 6 - Italy's top showman Fiorello again stole the show on the second night of the 70th Sanremo Song Festival. The Sicilian entertainer descended the stairs of the Ariston Theatre in drag, dressed as popular TV talent show host Maria De Filippi. He also joined the reunited foursome Ricchi e Poveri, as a fifth member, in a show-stopping act. Fiorello also donned tennis shows for a duet with Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. Another highlight was Tiziano Ferro and Massimo Ranieri singing the song that won the festival for the veteran Neapolitan singer in 1988, Perdere L'Amore. There was a standing ovation for late TV presenter Fabrio Frizzi on the day he would have turned 62. Frizzi's widow was present on stage. "He would have loved to present this 70th edition," said host and artistic director Amadeus. After all the 24 big names have sung, Francesco Gabbani is in top spot. Rapper Junio Cally, at the centre of a pre-fest row over allegedly violently mysoginist lyrics, is last. Here are the current standings: Gabbani, Le Vibrazioni, Piero Pelù, Pinguini Tattici Nucleari, Elodie, Diodato, Irene Grandi, Tosca, Michele Zarrillo, Levante, Marco Masini, Alberto Urso, Giordana Angi, Raphael Gualazzi, Anastasio, Paolo Jannacci, Achille Lauro, Enrico Nigiotti, Rita Pavone, Riki, Elettra Lamborghini, Rancore, Bugo and Morgan, Junior Cally. Viewer numbers were up again compared to last year, at 9.962 million equal to a share of 53.3% compared to 9.144 million and a share of 47.35 a year ago. Among the highly anticipated guests appearing Thursday night is actor, comedian and director Roberto Benigni. The festival debuted Tuesday night with an average of 10.5 million viewers and 52.2% of the overall audience share - the highest since 2005. The beloved festival and competition kicked off with a higher audience than last year's event, which was presented by singer and song-writer Claudio Baglioni, when it garnered 49.5% of the share on the opening night. The percentage registered Tuesday night was the highest since the festival opening night in 2005, when popular showman Paolo Bonolis attracted an overall audience share of 54.10%. The opening night Tuesday featured sketches by showman and comedian Fiorello and a monologue denouncing violence against women by Italian-Palestinian journalist Rula Jebreal, whose mother Nadia committed suicide when she was five after being raped. Guest star Tiziano Ferro paid homage to Italian greats Domenico Modugno, singing "Nel blu dipinto di blu", and Mia Martini, with "Almeno tu nell'universo". Italian pop stars competing for an award include Irene Grandi, Achille Lauro and Rita Pavone, aged 74. After 12 'big name' artists were in action on Tuesday night, with the remaining 12 performing on Wednesday. They will each sing twice before the winner is announced on Saturday night. Italian rocker Piero Pelù was the first off on Wednesday. Rapper Junior Cally, who was at the centre of one of several controversies to bubble up in the runup to the festival, was on stage too. The row regarded a a 2017 song "Strega Lyrics", in which the the Roman rapper uses vulgar and sexual language and describes killing a woman. The week-long festival is a national institution and inspired the Eurovision song contest. It helped launch the careers of many of Italy's top musicians, such as Eros Ramazzotti and Laura Pausini. The three Italian women researchers at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital who isolated the coronavirus's DNA sequence on Sunday have been invited to the Sanremo song fest and should be able to make an appearance there later this week, sources said. RAI State broadcaster has invited Rosaria Capobianchi, Francesca Colavita and Concetta Castilletti via the health ministry in Rome.