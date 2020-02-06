Put off statute of limitations to save govt-Zingaretti

Rome, February 6 - A change to Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede's controversial statute of limitations reform cane be put off until next year in order to save the government, which is totally at sea over the issue, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Thursday. A row is ongoing within the coalition supporting the cabinet regarding the new legislation regulating the statute of limitations and Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced a meeting on judicial reform. The leader of Italia Viva (IV), ex-premier Matteo Renzi, a member of the cabinet coalition also featuring his former Democratic Party (PD), and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the government is not at risk over the controversial measure but slammed "justicialism". Renzi said in an interview to Repubblica published on Wednesday that he hopes "common sense will prevail", urging partners to embrace the "rule of law", the safeguarding of defendants' rights - and "juridical civilization", which he said was questioned by the M5S's "justicialism". The reform drafted by Justice Minister Bonafede, a member of the M5S, puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling and it came into force at the start of the year. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. But Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party has led opposition to the changes from within the government, arguing there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties. The PD has proposed a compromise, starting the statute of limitations from the first appeals level. Zingaretti told Italian radio Thursday that "we want a solution, we're asking Conte to find one, but if we can't find one let them go forward with our proposal or even put it off for a year if they want to save this government". Zingaretti also called on the government to "turn the page quickly" on former interior minister and nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini's controversial migrant and security decrees, easing their impact. The decrees have been defended by the M5S, the League's former government partner, as being popular with Italians by defending borders and regulating migrants - though they have been accused of criminalising them. The PD leader also criticised Foreign Minister and former M5S leader Luigi Di Maio's backing for a street protest February 15 against the alleged cancellation of M5S laws on the statute of limitations, vitalizi parliamentary pensions and the universal basic income. "I judge this initiative a mistake," said Zingaretti on radio Capital. "I'm asking for clarification form the M5S, decide what you want to do with regard to this government, otherwise no problem is solvable".