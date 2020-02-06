Giovedì 06 Febbraio 2020 | 10:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Put off statute of limitations to save govt-Zingaretti

Put off statute of limitations to save govt-Zingaretti

 
Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

 
Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

 
Milan
High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt

High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt

 
Naples
Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)

Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)

 
Rome
Reimbursements for hosting migrants to rise - interior min

Reimbursements for hosting migrants to rise - interior min

 
Bari
Barge breaks chains and runs aground in Bari

Barge breaks chains and runs aground in Bari

 
Rome
False signs to Trevi Fountain painted in Rome

False signs to Trevi Fountain painted in Rome

 
Rome
Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial says Italian expert

Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial says Italian expert

 
Rome
Suspicious powder sent to Zingaretti, 5th in 2 wks

Suspicious powder sent to Zingaretti, 5th in 2 wks

 
Rome
Coronavirus cure still far away - Italian expert

Coronavirus cure still far away - Italian expert

 

Il Biancorosso

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaDopo la tragedia
Rionero, tifoso morto: scontro tra difesa e Pm, dubbi sul verbale d'arresto

Rionero, tifoso morto: scontro tra difesa e Pm, dubbi sul verbale d'arresto

 
FoggiaIl caso
Maltempo nel Foggiano, scuole chiuse. Spezzata in due la statua del viaggiatore in stazione

Maltempo nel Foggiano, scuole chiuse. Spezzata in due la statua del viaggiatore in stazione

 
LecceSi sospetta il dolo
Copertino, a fuoco la casa di tre fratelli anziani: erano già vittime di bullismo

Copertino, a fuoco la casa di tre fratelli anziani: erano già vittime di bullismo

 
BariEconomia
Il Coronavirus colpisce anche l'industria: in ansia le aziende baresi

Il Coronavirus colpisce anche l'industria: in ansia le aziende baresi

 
TarantoIl colosso
Arcelor Mittal chiude il 2019 con un rosso di 2,5 miliardi di dollari

Arcelor Mittal chiude il 2019 con un rosso di 2,5 miliardi di dollari: «Incontro con Conte positivo»

 
BrindisiLa storia
Oria, stalking in...rosa: la denuncia di un marito vessato

Oria, stalking in...rosa: la denuncia di un marito vessato

 
BatGiustizia
Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

 
MateraArte
Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

 

i più letti

Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Bari, bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi ricoverata al Giovanni XXIII muore a Genova prima dell'intervento

Manfredonia, uccide il presunto amante della moglie con un coltello da cucina

Manfredonia, uccide a coltellate un commercialista presunto amante della moglie e si costituisce

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Sanremo 2020, è il giorno di Taranto, con Gabriella Martinelli e Lula: «Diamo voce a chi non ha»

Sanremo 2020, è il giorno di Taranto, con Gabriella Martinelli e Lula: «Diamo voce a chi non ne ha»

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Rome

Put off statute of limitations to save govt-Zingaretti

Turn page on security decrees, Di Maio street demo a mistake

Put off statute of limitations to save govt-Zingaretti

Rome, February 6 - A change to Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede's controversial statute of limitations reform cane be put off until next year in order to save the government, which is totally at sea over the issue, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Thursday. A row is ongoing within the coalition supporting the cabinet regarding the new legislation regulating the statute of limitations and Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced a meeting on judicial reform. The leader of Italia Viva (IV), ex-premier Matteo Renzi, a member of the cabinet coalition also featuring his former Democratic Party (PD), and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the government is not at risk over the controversial measure but slammed "justicialism". Renzi said in an interview to Repubblica published on Wednesday that he hopes "common sense will prevail", urging partners to embrace the "rule of law", the safeguarding of defendants' rights - and "juridical civilization", which he said was questioned by the M5S's "justicialism". The reform drafted by Justice Minister Bonafede, a member of the M5S, puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling and it came into force at the start of the year. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. But Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party has led opposition to the changes from within the government, arguing there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties. The PD has proposed a compromise, starting the statute of limitations from the first appeals level. Zingaretti told Italian radio Thursday that "we want a solution, we're asking Conte to find one, but if we can't find one let them go forward with our proposal or even put it off for a year if they want to save this government". Zingaretti also called on the government to "turn the page quickly" on former interior minister and nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini's controversial migrant and security decrees, easing their impact. The decrees have been defended by the M5S, the League's former government partner, as being popular with Italians by defending borders and regulating migrants - though they have been accused of criminalising them. The PD leader also criticised Foreign Minister and former M5S leader Luigi Di Maio's backing for a street protest February 15 against the alleged cancellation of M5S laws on the statute of limitations, vitalizi parliamentary pensions and the universal basic income. "I judge this initiative a mistake," said Zingaretti on radio Capital. "I'm asking for clarification form the M5S, decide what you want to do with regard to this government, otherwise no problem is solvable".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati