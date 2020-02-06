High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt

Milan, February 6 - A high-speed train derailed near Lodi in northern Italy on Thursday killing the two drivers and injuring 27 out of 28 passengers. The train, travelling from Milan to Salerno, was outside Livraga when the accident happened. Two of the injured have been taken to hospital in code yellow. According to a preliminary reconstruction, the train's engine derailed and first hit a trolley car that was on a parallel line and then hitting a railway building where it came to a halt. The rest of the train was said to have continued running until the second carriage overturned. Maintenance work was being done on the line at the time of the crash. Circulation on the high-speed Milan-Bologna line has been suspended. All convoys have been rerouted onto the conventional line between Milan and Piacenza. There are delays of up to 60 minutes.