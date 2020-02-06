Giovedì 06 Febbraio 2020 | 10:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Put off statute of limitations to save govt-Zingaretti

Put off statute of limitations to save govt-Zingaretti

 
Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

 
Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

 
Milan
High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt

High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt

 
Naples
Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)

Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)

 
Rome
Reimbursements for hosting migrants to rise - interior min

Reimbursements for hosting migrants to rise - interior min

 
Bari
Barge breaks chains and runs aground in Bari

Barge breaks chains and runs aground in Bari

 
Rome
False signs to Trevi Fountain painted in Rome

False signs to Trevi Fountain painted in Rome

 
Rome
Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial says Italian expert

Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial says Italian expert

 
Rome
Suspicious powder sent to Zingaretti, 5th in 2 wks

Suspicious powder sent to Zingaretti, 5th in 2 wks

 
Rome
Coronavirus cure still far away - Italian expert

Coronavirus cure still far away - Italian expert

 

Il Biancorosso

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaDopo la tragedia
Rionero, tifoso morto: scontro tra difesa e Pm, dubbi sul verbale d'arresto

Rionero, tifoso morto: scontro tra difesa e Pm, dubbi sul verbale d'arresto

 
FoggiaIl caso
Maltempo nel Foggiano, scuole chiuse. Spezzata in due la statua del viaggiatore in stazione

Maltempo nel Foggiano, scuole chiuse. Spezzata in due la statua del viaggiatore in stazione

 
LecceSi sospetta il dolo
Copertino, a fuoco la casa di tre fratelli anziani: erano già vittime di bullismo

Copertino, a fuoco la casa di tre fratelli anziani: erano già vittime di bullismo

 
BariEconomia
Il Coronavirus colpisce anche l'industria: in ansia le aziende baresi

Il Coronavirus colpisce anche l'industria: in ansia le aziende baresi

 
TarantoIl colosso
Arcelor Mittal chiude il 2019 con un rosso di 2,5 miliardi di dollari

Arcelor Mittal chiude il 2019 con un rosso di 2,5 miliardi di dollari: «Incontro con Conte positivo»

 
BrindisiLa storia
Oria, stalking in...rosa: la denuncia di un marito vessato

Oria, stalking in...rosa: la denuncia di un marito vessato

 
BatGiustizia
Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

 
MateraArte
Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

 

i più letti

Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Bari, bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi ricoverata al Giovanni XXIII muore a Genova prima dell'intervento

Manfredonia, uccide il presunto amante della moglie con un coltello da cucina

Manfredonia, uccide a coltellate un commercialista presunto amante della moglie e si costituisce

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Sanremo 2020, è il giorno di Taranto, con Gabriella Martinelli e Lula: «Diamo voce a chi non ha»

Sanremo 2020, è il giorno di Taranto, con Gabriella Martinelli e Lula: «Diamo voce a chi non ne ha»

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Milan

High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt

Near Lodi

High-speed train derails, drivers killed, 27 hurt

Milan, February 6 - A high-speed train derailed near Lodi in northern Italy on Thursday killing the two drivers and injuring 27 out of 28 passengers. The train, travelling from Milan to Salerno, was outside Livraga when the accident happened. Two of the injured have been taken to hospital in code yellow. According to a preliminary reconstruction, the train's engine derailed and first hit a trolley car that was on a parallel line and then hitting a railway building where it came to a halt. The rest of the train was said to have continued running until the second carriage overturned. Maintenance work was being done on the line at the time of the crash. Circulation on the high-speed Milan-Bologna line has been suspended. All convoys have been rerouted onto the conventional line between Milan and Piacenza. There are delays of up to 60 minutes.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati