Mercoledì 05 Febbraio 2020 | 19:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Naples
Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)

Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)

 
Rome
Reimbursements for hosting migrants to rise - interior min

Reimbursements for hosting migrants to rise - interior min

 
Bari
Barge breaks chains and runs aground in Bari

Barge breaks chains and runs aground in Bari

 
Rome
False signs to Trevi Fountain painted in Rome

False signs to Trevi Fountain painted in Rome

 
Rome
Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial says Italian expert

Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial says Italian expert

 
Rome
Suspicious powder sent to Zingaretti, 5th in 2 wks

Suspicious powder sent to Zingaretti, 5th in 2 wks

 
Rome
Coronavirus cure still far away - Italian expert

Coronavirus cure still far away - Italian expert

 
Siena
Man, 36, arrested for sexually abusing boy, 13

Man, 36, arrested for sexually abusing boy, 13

 
Foggia
Man kills 'wife's lover' near Foggia

Man kills 'wife's lover' near Foggia

 
Genoa
Morandi bridge victims' families blast Toscani comments

Morandi bridge victims' families blast Toscani comments

 
Vatican City
Gaenswein not granted leave says Vatican

Gaenswein not granted leave says Vatican

 

Il Biancorosso

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoAi Tamburi
Taranto, sassi contro bus: vetro in frantumi, nessun ferito

Taranto, sassi contro bus: vetro in frantumi, nessun ferito

 
BariRiorganizzazione
Bari, stop interventi al cuore all'Ospedaletto: a marzo nuovo reparto. Accordo con Bambino Gesù

Bari, a Ospedaletto stop interventi al cuore: a marzo nuovo reparto. Accordo con Bambino Gesù

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Maltempo, il forte vento fa cadere un albero su auto, nessun ferito

Maltempo, il forte vento fa cadere un albero su auto, nessun ferito

 
FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Foggia, un altro ordigno bellico affiora durante i lavori al «Gino Lisa»

Foggia, un altro ordigno bellico affiora durante i lavori al «Gino Lisa»

 
BrindisiLa storia
Oria, stalking in...rosa: la denuncia di un marito vessato

Oria, stalking in...rosa: la denuncia di un marito vessato

 
LecceIl fenomeno
Lecce, centro storico «sfregiato»: scritte su chiese e palazzi

Lecce, centro storico «sfregiato»: scritte su chiese e palazzi

 
BatGiustizia
Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

 
MateraArte
Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

 

i più letti

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Bari, bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi ricoverata al Giovanni XXIII muore a Genova prima dell'intervento

Manfredonia, uccide il presunto amante della moglie con un coltello da cucina

Manfredonia, uccide a coltellate un commercialista presunto amante della moglie e si costituisce

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Bari, picchiata da coetanee bulle per motivi di gelosia: denunciate 2 ragazzine

Bari, picchiata da coetanee bulle per motivi di gelosia: denunciate 2 ragazzine

Naples

Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)

Icy winds sweep Italy

Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)

Naples, February 5 - Vesuvius got its first dusting of snow of the winter on Wednesday. Naples and other parts were swept by icy winds after a recent mild spell. The southern town of Foggia in Puglia also saw snow. It also snowed on Mt Terminillo near Rome. Italy has been swept by gales and gusts of wind, measuring up to 160 kph in the northern mountains, in the last two days. Prior to that the supposedly coldest days of the year, the Blackbird Days at the end of January, were unusually warm. High winds brought down trees in several parts of southern Italy Wednesday forcing road closures.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati