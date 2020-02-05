Reimbursements for hosting migrants to rise - interior min

Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)
Rome
05 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 5 - After former interior minister Matteo Salvini cut reimbursements to reception facilities from 35 euros to 19-26 euros per migrant per day, bidding launched by prefect's offices failed to get bidders. The issue was reported to the interior ministry and now - after Italy's anti-corruption body was also asked for an assessment - prefects' offices have received notification that reimbursements can be increased.
