False signs to Trevi Fountain painted in Rome

Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi ricoverata al Giovanni XXIII muore a Genova prima dell'intervento
Rome
05 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 5 - False signs for the Trevi Fountain, which in fact directed people away from the iconic Roman monument, were painted on the pavement in central Rome overnight. The vandals also defaced the real signs so tourists could not read them. Three people were caught on CCTV defacing the existing signs and daubing the new misleading directions in white paint on the tarmac. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi called the episode a "disgrace".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su