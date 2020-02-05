False signs to Trevi Fountain painted in Rome

Rome, February 5 - False signs for the Trevi Fountain, which in fact directed people away from the iconic Roman monument, were painted on the pavement in central Rome overnight. The vandals also defaced the real signs so tourists could not read them. Three people were caught on CCTV defacing the existing signs and daubing the new misleading directions in white paint on the tarmac. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi called the episode a "disgrace".