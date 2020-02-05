Barge breaks chains and runs aground in Bari

Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow (9)
Bari
05 Febbraio 2020
Bari, February 5 - A seagoing barge towed by a tug sailing from Augusta in Sicily to Ravenna broke its tow chains because of wind-tossed high seas and ran aground near Bari on Wednesday. The barge ran aground on the shore at San Giorgio south of the Puglia city. The tug, Macistone, sought refuge in Bari harbour.
