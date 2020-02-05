Mercoledì 05 Febbraio 2020 | 17:45

Rome

Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial says Italian expert

Blocking flights useless says Walter Ricciardi

Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial says Italian expert

Rome, February 5 - The next two weeks will be crucial for hopes to contain the coronavirus in China, ex head of the Higher Health Institute and Rome Catholic University Health Professor Walter Ricciardi told ANSA Wednesday. "The next two weeks will be crucial for managing and containing the coronavirus epidemic in China," he said. "The important thing is to take decisions based on scientific evidence and solidarity. "Measures like stopping planes are useless".

