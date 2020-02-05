Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial says Italian expert
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi ricoverata al Giovanni XXIII muore a Genova prima dell'intervento
Rome
05 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 5 - The next two weeks will be crucial for hopes to contain the coronavirus in China, ex head of the Higher Health Institute and Rome Catholic University Health Professor Walter Ricciardi told ANSA Wednesday. "The next two weeks will be crucial for managing and containing the coronavirus epidemic in China," he said. "The important thing is to take decisions based on scientific evidence and solidarity. "Measures like stopping planes are useless".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su