Coronavirus cure still far away - Italian expert

Rome, February 5 - A top Italian expert on infectious diseases on Wednesday played down reports that a cure for the coronavirus could come soon. "A cure for the coronavirus is still far away," Massimo Galli, a lecturer at Milan University and head of department at the Sacco Hospital in the northern Italian city, said about reports in China that two antiviral drugs may repress the coronavirus. "Work is already being done on existing medicines, but in vitro tests are not sufficient to be able to draw conclusions".