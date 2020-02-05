Suspicious powder sent to Zingaretti, 5th in 2 wks

Rome, February 5 - An envelope containing "suspicious powder" was sent to ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti at the PD's HQ in Rome Wednesday morning, the fifth such episode in the last two weeks, the PD said. The latest envelope came from Germany, it said, while the others had come from Italy and various other European counties. The other envelopes contained powder or suspicious crystals, the PD said. "No threat will ever be able to frighten us and make us take steps back in our will to change and relaunch Italy", the PD said.