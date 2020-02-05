Man kills 'wife's lover' near Foggia

Foggia, February 5 - a A 52-year-old Italian lorry driver stabbed to death a 54-year-old accountant in his studio at Manfredonia in Puglia Wednesday after accusing him of having a relationship with his wife. Vincenzo Paglione died in an ambulance taking him to hospital at San Giovanni Rotondo. The trucker presented himself to police and confessed saying Paglione had been seeing his wife. The murderer, who has not been named, struck the accountant so hard with his kitchen knife that it broke.