Man, 36, arrested for sexually abusing boy, 13
Siena
05 Febbraio 2020
Siena, February 5 - A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy near Siena. Police said they found evidence of the abuse on the boy's phone. This included videos and photographs, they said. The boy's father found the images and reported the case to the police.
