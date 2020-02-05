Gaenswein not granted leave says Vatican

Vatican City, February 5 - Pope Francis has not granted Monsignor Georg Gaenswein an indefinite leave of absence from his role as prefect of the papal household, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told ANSA Wednesday, denying a report in German newspaper Die Tagepost. "There has been no leave of absence, but only an ordinary redistribution of the various commitments and functions of the Prefect of the Papal Household, who is also particular secretary of the pope emeritus (Benedict XVI)", Bruni said, explaining the German clergyman's absence from Pope Francis's side in recent appearances including his general audience earlier Wednesday. The German newspaper had said the alleged leave would give Gaenswein freedom to spend more time with the former pope. Gaenswein was not present at Francis's weekly general audience on Wednesday and also missed private audiences of recent days. According to the report, Gaenswein would continue to formally hold the position of prefect of the papal household. Gaenswein was involved in a recent controversy about a book on priestly celibacy that came out in France with Benedict's name as co-author along with Cardinal Robert Sarah. The case has caused controversy as Pope Francis is considering a proposal to allow married men to be ordained in the Amazon region. During the row, Gaenswein announced that Benedict had requested his name be removed as co-author of the book.