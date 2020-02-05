Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow

Naples, February 5 - Vesuvius got its first dusting of snow of the winter on Wednesday. Naples and other parts were swept by icy winds after a recent mild spell. The southern town of Foggia in Puglia also saw snow. It also snowed on Mt Terminillo near Rome. Italy has been swept by gales and gusts of wind, measuring up to 160 kph in the northern mountains, in the last two days. Prior to that the supposedly coldest days of the year, the Blackbird Days at the end of January, were unusually warm.