Siena
Man, 36, arrested for sexually abusing boy, 13

Foggia
Man kills 'wife's lover' near Foggia

Genoa
Morandi bridge victims' families blast Toscani comments

Vatican City
Gaenswein not granted leave says Vatican

Genoa
Morandi bridge victims' families blast Toscani comments

Udine
Girl, 11, critical after skiing fall

Naples
Vesuvius gets first dusting of snow

Sassari
Coronavirus: Sardinian boy, 2, suspected case

Milan
Coronavirus: justices of peace call for face masks

Rome
Consumer spending by elderly 200 bn euros a year-report

Venice
Coronavirus: Veneto governor calls for 'voluntary isolation'

Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Foggia, un altro ordigno bellico affiora durante i lavori al «Gino Lisa»

BrindisiLa storia
Oria, stalking in...rosa: la denuncia di un marito vessato

LecceIl fenomeno
Lecce, centro storico «sfregiato»: scritte su chiese e palazzi

PotenzaAgoalimentare
Basilicata, riconosciuti 106 «prodotti di montagna»

TarantoTragedia sfiorata
Taranto, infortunio ArcelorMittal: un operaio ferito ma non è grave

BariIl blitz
Bari, quartiere «Libertà» al setaccio: controlli e perquisizioni

BatGiustizia
Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

MateraArte
Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Bari, picchiata da coetanee bulle per motivi di gelosia: denunciate 2 ragazzine

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Sanremo 2020, prima serata: l'ordine di esibizione degli artisti, tra gli ospiti la salentina Emma

Naples

Icy winds sweep Italy

Naples, February 5 - Vesuvius got its first dusting of snow of the winter on Wednesday. Naples and other parts were swept by icy winds after a recent mild spell. The southern town of Foggia in Puglia also saw snow. It also snowed on Mt Terminillo near Rome. Italy has been swept by gales and gusts of wind, measuring up to 160 kph in the northern mountains, in the last two days. Prior to that the supposedly coldest days of the year, the Blackbird Days at the end of January, were unusually warm.

