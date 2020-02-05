Girl, 11, critical after skiing fall

Udine, February 5 - An 11-year-old Polish girl was critical in hospital Wednesday after a skiing fall in the Alps north of Udine on Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital in Treviso. The accident took place Tuesday afternoon on the Varmost 3 slope at Forni di Sopra. The girl was reported to have banged her head very hard in the fall. She was treated by an emergency team and then coptered to the hospital.