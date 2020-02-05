Coronavirus: Sardinian boy, 2, suspected case

Sassari, February 5 - The two-year-old son of a Sardinian couple who have just got back from Beijing is a suspected case of the coronavirus, sources said Wednesday. His family doctor alerted Italy's coronavirus crisis unit after he showed flue symptoms including a fever and cough. The family has been isolated in their home since Tuesday. Doctors will carry out coronavirus tests on the boy there later Wednesday. The results are expected later Wednesday. If he turns out positive the family will be admitted to the infectious diseases ward of Sassari's AOU Hospital. The family is from Castelsardo in northern Sardinia.