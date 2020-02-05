Coronavirus: justices of peace call for face masks

Milan, February 5 - The danger of being infected by the deadly coronavirus is "tangible during hearings celebrated by justices of the peace", the national association representing justices of the peace in Italy said Wednesday in a statement. The justices in particular referred to hearings to "validate the expulsion of irregular migrants" held at CPR migrant detention and repatriation centers for those who have "violated an order to leave the territory of the State" or have committed "illegal immigration crimes". The National association of justices of the peace urgently asked "the government and authorities in charge" to implement the appropriate measures to protect them and called for face masks to be issued.