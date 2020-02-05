Consumer spending by elderly 200 bn euros a year-report

Coronavirus: Sardinian boy, 2, suspected case
Rome
05 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 5 - Consumer spending by elderly people in Italy amounts to an estimated 200 billion euros a year, the research center of industry confederation Confindustria said Wednesday. The expenditure of people over 65 in Italy is worth nearly one-fifth of the overall consumption of households, according to the Centro Studi di Confindustria (CSC). The research center estimated that this percentage could rise to 25% of the total in 2030 and to 30% in 2050. The ageing population represents one of the most important challenges for many economic systems, especially for Italy where life expectancy is 83 years, the research center said.
