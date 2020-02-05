Coronavirus: Veneto governor calls for 'voluntary isolation'

Venice, February 5 - Veneto Governor Luca Zaia of the rightwing League party on Wednesday told ANSA that he urged the education ministry to issue a precautionary recommendation for a period of "voluntary isolation" for students who return to Italy after spending time in China. Zaia said that since the ministry has not issued directives concerning a 14-day period of isolation for "students of university or equivalent studies, and for children and students attending educational services for infancy and primary and secondary schools, there should at least be an indication, as a precaution, of voluntary isolation, also based on recommendations issued by the World Health Organization" (WHO) on February 1, Zaia said. The governors of the northern regions of Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, along with Zaia, have written a joint letter to the health ministry in which they request people who return to Italy after a period in China to be subject to a period of isolation, including children attending Italian schools.