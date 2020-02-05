Conte tells ministers to up the pace

Rome, February 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has urged his government to have a "faster pace" to "respond with effectiveness and concreteness of citizens' needs" in a post published on Facebook Wednesday. "All united with the ministers and lawmakers who have worked to support the government", the prime minister also wrote. A row is ongoing within the coalition supporting the cabinet regarding a new legislation regulating the stature of limitations and the prime minister has announced a meeting on judicial reform. The leader of Italia Viva (IV), ex-premier Matteo Renzi, a member of the cabinet coalition also featuring his former Democratic Party (PD), and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the government is not at risk over the controversial measure but slammed "justicialism". Renzi said in an interview to Repubblica published on Wednesday that he hopes "common sense will prevail", urging partners to embrace the "rule of law", the safeguarding of defendants' rights - and "juridical civilization", which he said was questioned by the M5S's "justicialism". The reform drafted by Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, a member of the M5S, puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling and it came into force at the start of the year. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. But Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party has led opposition to the changes from within the government, arguing there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties.