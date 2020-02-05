Mercoledì 05 Febbraio 2020 | 13:11

Venice
Coronavirus: Veneto governor calls for 'voluntary isolation'

Rome
Conte tells ministers to up the pace

Verona
First Coronavirus test on Verona woman negative

Bologna
Mercatune Uno financial collapse defendants all acquitted

Milan
Soccer: Brescia sack Corini, bring in Diego Lopez

Sanremo
Sanremo song fest gets off to flying start

Genoa
Morandi bridge victims' families blast Toscani comments

Verona
Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

Beijing
Coronavirus: China thanks Italy for aid

Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple in 'stable' condition

Verona
Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

FoggiaGelosia omicida
Manfredonia, uccide il presunto amante della moglie con un coltello da cucina

BatGiustizia
Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, Boccia: «Ancelor Mittal non può vivere senza ciclo integrato»

BariIl caso
Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, rapinò a gennaio una sala slot di Teramo: arrestato

LecceLa manifestazione
Le Sardine virano a Sud: staffetta da Roma a Lecce prevista dal 16 al 19 febbraio

MateraArte
Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

PotenzaTrasporti
Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Bari, picchiata da coetanee bulle per motivi di gelosia: denunciate 2 ragazzine

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Sanremo 2020, prima serata: l'ordine di esibizione degli artisti, tra gli ospiti la salentina Emma

Rome

Conte tells ministers to up the pace

Govt hit by row over statute of limitations

Conte tells ministers to up the pace

Rome, February 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has urged his government to have a "faster pace" to "respond with effectiveness and concreteness of citizens' needs" in a post published on Facebook Wednesday. "All united with the ministers and lawmakers who have worked to support the government", the prime minister also wrote. A row is ongoing within the coalition supporting the cabinet regarding a new legislation regulating the stature of limitations and the prime minister has announced a meeting on judicial reform. The leader of Italia Viva (IV), ex-premier Matteo Renzi, a member of the cabinet coalition also featuring his former Democratic Party (PD), and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the government is not at risk over the controversial measure but slammed "justicialism". Renzi said in an interview to Repubblica published on Wednesday that he hopes "common sense will prevail", urging partners to embrace the "rule of law", the safeguarding of defendants' rights - and "juridical civilization", which he said was questioned by the M5S's "justicialism". The reform drafted by Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, a member of the M5S, puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling and it came into force at the start of the year. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. But Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party has led opposition to the changes from within the government, arguing there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties.

