First Coronavirus test on Verona woman negative

Verona, February 5 - A test for the coronavirus done by a local hospital on a woman living in Verona is negative, sources said on Wednesday. However, the results of tests by a Padua hospital and Rome's Spallanzani hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases, will give the definitive verdict. The woman is an employee of a hotel in the northern city where a Chinese couple being treated for the coronavirus in Rome stayed for one night. The woman's husband called a hospital in Verona when his wife got a fever.