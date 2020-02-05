Soccer: Brescia sack Corini, bring in Diego Lopez

Coronavirus: Veneto governor calls for 'voluntary isolation'
05 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 5 - Serie A strugglers Brescia said Wednesday that they have sacked Eugenio Corini as their coach for the second time this season and appointed Diego Lopez in his place. Brescia are second bottom in the Italian top flight with 15 points from 22 games after last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Bologna. Lopez's former clubs include Cagliari and Bologna.
