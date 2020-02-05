Mercatune Uno financial collapse defendants all acquitted

Coronavirus: Veneto governor calls for 'voluntary isolation'
Bologna
05 Febbraio 2020
Bologna, February 5 - A court in Bologna on Wednesday acquitted all six defendants standing trial on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy in relation to the financial crash of retail chain Mercatone Uno. Preliminary hearings judge (GUP) Domenico Truppa read the sentence of the fast-track trial in which he acquitted all the defendants, including the daughters of Mercatuno Uno's founder Romano Cenni, who died in 2017. Prosecutors had requested jail terms of up to four years and four months.
