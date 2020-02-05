Mercoledì 05 Febbraio 2020 | 11:40

Sanremo
Sanremo song fest gets off to flying start

Genoa
Morandi bridge victims' families blast Toscani comments

Verona
Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

Beijing
Coronavirus: China thanks Italy for aid

Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple in 'stable' condition

Verona
Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

Brussels
Following competition rules not ok for Fincantieri -PM

Cagliari
Woman cited for beating husband in front of kids

Sanremo
Women who isolated coronavirus invited to Sanremo

Rome
German court gives Thyssen execs 5 yrs

Rome
Fake report of stones thrown at Chinese, teacher cited

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, Boccia: «Ancelor Mittal non può vivere senza ciclo integrato»

Batil sequestro
Andria, nascondeva in casa oltre sei chili di materiale esplosivo: arrestato 28enne

FoggiaMafia
Foggia, estorcevano denaro a imprenditore e commerciante: in 3 restano in carcere

BariIl caso
Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, rapinò a gennaio una sala slot di Teramo: arrestato

LecceLa manifestazione
Le Sardine virano a Sud: staffetta da Roma a Lecce prevista dal 16 al 19 febbraio

MateraArte
Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

PotenzaTrasporti
Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Bari, picchiata da coetanee bulle per motivi di gelosia: denunciate 2 ragazzine

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Sanremo 2020, prima serata: l'ordine di esibizione degli artisti, tra gli ospiti la salentina Emma

Genoa

Morandi bridge victims' families blast Toscani comments

Photographer reportedly said 'who cares if a bridge falls'

Genoa, February 5 - The president of the committee representing the families of the 43 victims of the Genoa Morandi bridge collapse on Wednesday condemned remarks made by star photographer Oliviero Toscani who reportedly said "who cares if a bridge falls". "Forty-three innocents dead - they might not count for him but they were everything to us", said Egle Possetti, president of the 'Ricordo Vittime Moranti (Remembering the victims of the Morandi bridge) committee. Possetti called Toscani's statements "inappropriate and confused". Possetti also said in the statement on Wednesday: "We have been expecting every day, for nearly 18 months, some new idea - sometimes someone uses our dead to gain visibility or to communicate idiocies". The well-known photographer made the remarks during a RAI radio program to comment a controversy sparked by a photograph portraying the founders of the popular Sardines grassroots movement together with him and Luciano Benetton, whose family controls Autostrade per l'Italia. The company has been accused of being responsible for the collapse of the Morandi bridge because it failed to take the necessary action to prevent the disaster in August 2018. "Who cares if a bridge collapses, let's stop it", said Toscani, who has long collaborated with the Benettons and worked on several ad campaigns for their clothing company. The photo was snapped at a cultural center called Fabrica set up by Benetton and directed by Toscani and has sparked criticism within the Sardines anti-populist movement and beyond with members accused of letting themselves by exploited by Benetton.

