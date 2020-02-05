Mercoledì 05 Febbraio 2020 | 13:11

Venice
Coronavirus: Veneto governor calls for 'voluntary isolation'

Coronavirus: Veneto governor calls for 'voluntary isolation'

 
Rome
Conte tells ministers to up the pace

Conte tells ministers to up the pace

 
Verona
First Coronavirus test on Verona woman negative

First Coronavirus test on Verona woman negative

 
Bologna
Mercatune Uno financial collapse defendants all acquitted

Mercatune Uno financial collapse defendants all acquitted

 
Milan
Soccer: Brescia sack Corini, bring in Diego Lopez

Soccer: Brescia sack Corini, bring in Diego Lopez

 
Sanremo
Sanremo song fest gets off to flying start

Sanremo song fest gets off to flying start

 
Genoa
Morandi bridge victims' families blast Toscani comments

Morandi bridge victims' families blast Toscani comments

 
Verona
Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: China thanks Italy for aid

Coronavirus: China thanks Italy for aid

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple in 'stable' condition

Coronavirus: Chinese couple in 'stable' condition

 
Verona
Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

 

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

 

FoggiaGelosia omicida
Manfredonia, uccide il presunto amante della moglie con un coltello da cucina

Manfredonia, uccide il presunto amante della moglie con un coltello da cucina

 
BatGiustizia
Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

Trani, Renato Nitti è il nuovo procuratore

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, Boccia: «Ancelor Mittal non può vivere senza ciclo integrato»

Taranto, Boccia: «ArcelorMittal non può vivere senza ciclo integrato»

 
BariIl caso
Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

Bari, bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi ricoverata al Giovanni XXIII muore a Genova prima dell'intervento

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, rapinò a gennaio una sala slot di Teramo: arrestato

Brindisi, rapinò a gennaio una sala slot di Teramo: arrestato

 
LecceLa manifestazione
Le Sardine virano a Sud: staffetta da Roma a Lecce prevista dal 16 al 19 febbraio

Le Sardine virano a Sud: staffetta da Roma a Lecce prevista dal 16 al 19 febbraio

 
MateraArte
Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

 
PotenzaTrasporti
Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

 

Sanremo

Sanremo song fest gets off to flying start

Festival opens with 52.2% of TV audience share, best since 2005

Sanremo song fest gets off to flying start

Sanremo, February 5 - The 70th edition of the popular Sanremo Song Festival conducted and directed by showman Amadeus on Tuesday night debuted with an average of 10.5 million viewers and 52.2% of the overall audience share - the highest since 2005. The beloved festival and competition kicked off with a higher audience than last year's event, which was presented by singer and song-writer Claudio Baglioni, when it garnered 49.5% of the share on the opening night. The percentage registered last night was the highest since the festival opening night in 2005, when popular showman Paolo Bonolis attracted an overall audience share of 54.10%. The opening night Tuesday featured sketches by showman and comedian Fiorello and a monologue denouncing violence against women by Italian-Palestinian journalist Rula Jebreal, whose mother Nadia committed suicide when she was five after being raped. Guest star Tiziano Ferro paid homage to Italian greats Domenico Modugno, singing "Nel blu dipinto di blu", and Mia Martini, with "Almeno tu nell'universo". Italian pop stars competing for an award include Irene Grandi, Achille Lauro and Rita Pavone, aged 74. The festival wraps up on Saturday.

