Sanremo song fest gets off to flying start

Sanremo, February 5 - The 70th edition of the popular Sanremo Song Festival conducted and directed by showman Amadeus on Tuesday night debuted with an average of 10.5 million viewers and 52.2% of the overall audience share - the highest since 2005. The beloved festival and competition kicked off with a higher audience than last year's event, which was presented by singer and song-writer Claudio Baglioni, when it garnered 49.5% of the share on the opening night. The percentage registered last night was the highest since the festival opening night in 2005, when popular showman Paolo Bonolis attracted an overall audience share of 54.10%. The opening night Tuesday featured sketches by showman and comedian Fiorello and a monologue denouncing violence against women by Italian-Palestinian journalist Rula Jebreal, whose mother Nadia committed suicide when she was five after being raped. Guest star Tiziano Ferro paid homage to Italian greats Domenico Modugno, singing "Nel blu dipinto di blu", and Mia Martini, with "Almeno tu nell'universo". Italian pop stars competing for an award include Irene Grandi, Achille Lauro and Rita Pavone, aged 74. The festival wraps up on Saturday.