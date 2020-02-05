Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

Verona, February 5 - An employee of a hotel in the northern city of Verona where a Chinese couple being treated for the coronavirus in Rome stayed for one night has been admitted to the local Policlinico hospital over concerns she might have contracted the deadly virus, health officials said Wednesday. The woman's husband first called the hospital when his wife got a fever. The woman is currently in isolation and being tested for the virus together with her two children, according the health ministry protocols. Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital for infectious diseases on Wednesday said the condition of the two Chinese tourists suffering from the coronavirus is "stable" after it deteriorated the previous day. The husband and wife are still in the intensive care unit after suffering respiratory failure on Tuesday, medical sources said The sources explained that the couple's worsening condition on Tuesday could be part of the virus' evolution, which includes moments of "crisis" due to respiratory failure. The tourists have been at the Spallanzani hospital for a week. China thanks 21 countries, including Italy, for the understanding, support and help of the international community following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, in an online media briefing on Wednesday. The list of countries included, among others, South Korea, Japan and Germany but not the United States. Hua added that UNICEF has donated provisions for the prevention and control of the virus. Other governments have expressed the intention of donating provisions, the spokesperson said. Moreover, "friends from many countries" have offered support in various ways, added the spokesperson. Italy has suspended flights to China as a result of the virus and on Tuesday Hua said he hoped Italy was evaluating the threat posed by it in a calm, rational way.