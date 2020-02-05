Coronavirus: China thanks Italy for aid

Beijing, February 5 - China thanks 21 countries, including Italy, for the understanding, support and help of the international community following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, in an online media briefing on Wednesday. The list of countries included, among others, South Korea, Japan and Germany but not the United States. Hua added that UNICEF has donated provisions for the prevention and control of the virus. Other governments have expressed the intention of donating provisions, the spokesperson said. Moreover, "friends from many countries" have offered support in various ways, added the spokesperson. Italy has suspended flights to China as a result of the virus and on Tuesday Hua said he hoped Italy was evaluating the threat posed by it in a calm, rational way.