Coronavirus: Chinese couple in 'stable' condition

Rome, February 5 - Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital for infectious diseases said Wednesday that the two Chinese tourists suffering from the coronavirus are "stable" after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday. The husband and wife are still in the intensive care unit after suffering respiratory failure the previous day, medical sources said The sources explained that the couple's worsening condition on Tuesday could be part of the virus' evolution, which includes moments of "crisis" due to respiratory failure. The tourists have been at the Spallanzani hospital for a week.