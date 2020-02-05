Coronavirus: Verona hotel employee admitted to hospital

Verona, February 5 - An employee of a hotel in the northern city of Verona where a Chinese couple being treated for the coronavirus in Rome stayed for one night has been admitted to the local Policlinico hospital over concerns she might have contracted the deadly virus, health officials said Wednesday. The woman's husband first called the hospital when his wife got a fever. The woman is currently in isolation and being tested for the virus together with her two children, according the health ministry protocols. Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital for infectious diseases on Wednesday said the condition of the two Chinese tourists suffering from the coronavirus is "stable" after it deteriorated the previous day.